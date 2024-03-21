Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.75 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,118 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,790 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194,441 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $389,723,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.72. 2,595,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,324,791. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

