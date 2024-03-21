Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,576 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management grew its position in Sempra by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,622 shares of company stock worth $11,089,713 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.14. 369,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879,124. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $79.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

