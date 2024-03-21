Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.09 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,265 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,850,000 after purchasing an additional 434,057 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $534,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $552,651,000 after purchasing an additional 121,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.71. The company had a trading volume of 759,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.60. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $171.16.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

