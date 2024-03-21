Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 570.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 700,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,060,000 after buying an additional 596,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,965,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,461,000 after purchasing an additional 410,505 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 31,897.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 364,905 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 480,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,965,000 after buying an additional 295,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 84.3% in the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 596,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,686,000 after purchasing an additional 272,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MOD. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $7,435,242.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $7,435,242.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at $17,577,043.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $1,288,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE MOD traded up $6.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.69. 560,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,772. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 2.28. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $106.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.97.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $561.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 25.28%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

