Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 44,053 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.46. 3,522,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,234,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $170.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

