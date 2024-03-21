Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 5,334 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned about 0.15% of SP Plus worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in SP Plus by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,985,000 after buying an additional 80,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SP Plus by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,417,000 after purchasing an additional 69,499 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,565,000 after buying an additional 39,535 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 956,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,421,000 after buying an additional 17,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 867,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,925,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered SP Plus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on SP Plus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.97. 6,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.22. SP Plus Co. has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.83.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

