Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,705,241,000 after acquiring an additional 789,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,904,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,653 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Fiserv by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,906,000 after acquiring an additional 149,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,721 shares of company stock valued at $28,778,157. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,014,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,056. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $156.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.97. The stock has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.