Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after buying an additional 113,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $40.54. The company had a trading volume of 21,790,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,374,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.08. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

