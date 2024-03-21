Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Sells 514 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in RTX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,726,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,871,000 after buying an additional 256,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,059,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,735,000 after purchasing an additional 60,319 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.26. 6,470,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,187,263. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.16 and a 200 day moving average of $83.02. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.12.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

