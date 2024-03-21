Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Makes New $67,000 Investment in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 20.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,130,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,567 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 16.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,012,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,690,000 after purchasing an additional 866,873 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 55.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,754,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 13.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,749,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,822,000 after acquiring an additional 441,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of Joby Aviation stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.26. 3,950,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,139,260. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 202,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $1,024,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,994,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,173,255.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 20,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $127,602.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,587.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 202,080 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $1,024,545.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,994,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,173,255.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,906 shares of company stock worth $1,576,314 in the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Joby Aviation

(Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.