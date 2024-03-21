Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $860,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,027. The firm has a market cap of $112.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $161.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

