Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 146.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter valued at $107,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.62. 5,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,995. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.47. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52-week low of $141.72 and a 52-week high of $180.20. The firm has a market cap of $996.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

