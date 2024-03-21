Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.2% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,192,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,764,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $446.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,097,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,885,195. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.89. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $304.77 and a 1 year high of $449.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

