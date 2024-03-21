Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Sells $507,036.56 in Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 42,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $507,036.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,781,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,918,818.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AVO opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.41 million, a PE ratio of 148.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mission Produce had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVO shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Mission Produce by 38.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mission Produce by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

