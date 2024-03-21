Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MIRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.11.

Shares of MIRM opened at $26.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.30. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $28,572.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt acquired 2,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $28,572.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,899 shares of company stock worth $248,102. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,459,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $36,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3,544.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,164,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,723 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $21,441,000. Finally, First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,688,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

