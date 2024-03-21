Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 1,150,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,881,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNMD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.65.

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $48,050.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,097.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,663 shares of company stock valued at $93,157. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,145,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 416,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1,063.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,075,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638,774 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 178,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. 9.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

