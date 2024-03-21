Mina (MINA) Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mina (MINA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Mina has a market cap of $1.30 billion and $96.75 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00001853 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,138,259,693 coins and its circulating supply is 1,072,145,563 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,138,117,852.8400393 with 1,071,880,731.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.21457783 USD and is up 12.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $113,849,189.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

