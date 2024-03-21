MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

MSTR has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $990.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $684.20.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $1,546.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $839.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $592.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 2.82. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $230.72 and a 12 month high of $1,815.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.46, for a total transaction of $3,262,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total value of $8,612,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,437.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.46, for a total value of $3,262,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,512 shares of company stock valued at $75,170,171 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.