MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) PT Lowered to $1,450.00 at TD Cowen

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.88% from the stock’s current price.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Benchmark started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $870.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR traded up $80.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,626.99. 2,618,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,799. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $839.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $592.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 2.82. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $230.72 and a 1-year high of $1,815.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total value of $248,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total transaction of $248,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares in the company, valued at $322,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total value of $3,263,662.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,780.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,512 shares of company stock valued at $75,170,171 in the last 90 days. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

