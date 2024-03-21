Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $150.00 at TD Cowen

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MU. Fox Advisors upgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.64.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $13.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.32. The stock had a trading volume of 24,785,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,060,433. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.96. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,283,231. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,984,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,106,001,000 after buying an additional 755,588 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

