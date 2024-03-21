Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $135.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MU. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $112.00 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $112.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $56,390,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $56,390,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,228 shares of company stock worth $18,283,231. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

