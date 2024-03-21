Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Morgan Stanley

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.34% from the company’s previous close.

MU has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. Fox Advisors upgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.58.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $15.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.79. 57,343,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,662,229. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.96. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $574,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,528,966.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,228 shares of company stock worth $18,283,231. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,984,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,106,001,000 after buying an additional 755,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,277,000 after acquiring an additional 282,292 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,927,263,000 after acquiring an additional 503,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 47.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089,790 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,345,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,684 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

