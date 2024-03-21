Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MU. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Argus raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.45.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $96.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $106.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $101.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $56,390,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,283,231. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,984,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,106,001,000 after purchasing an additional 755,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,277,000 after acquiring an additional 282,292 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,927,263,000 after buying an additional 503,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,345,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,684 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.