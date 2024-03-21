Michael Kaseta Sells 12,166 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Kaseta sold 12,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $192,466.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 318,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,623.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Liquidia Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Liquidia Co. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $16.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter worth about $592,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Liquidia by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Liquidia by 56.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26,908 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liquidia by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 47,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Liquidia from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liquidia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

