M&G plc (LON:MNG) Announces Dividend of GBX 13.20

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

M&G Stock Up 1.6 %

MNG stock opened at GBX 235.20 ($2.99) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.87, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 174.80 ($2.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 241.10 ($3.07). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 224.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 212.36. The firm has a market cap of £5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,331.11, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Get M&G alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.86) price target on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of M&G to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 250 ($3.18) in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.61) price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&G currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 225.83 ($2.88).

About M&G

(Get Free Report)

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.