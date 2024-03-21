MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) EVP Sells $1,951,290.00 in Stock

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE MET opened at $73.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $73.58.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in shares of MetLife by 330.3% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

