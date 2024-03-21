MetisDAO (METIS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $80.08 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $545.62 million and approximately $80.08 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $103.92 or 0.00155459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006226 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00024879 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00015046 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001589 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,905.71 or 1.00091445 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010410 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 101.01539581 USD and is up 15.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 219 active market(s) with $84,942,089.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

