Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Avity Investment Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,851 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 3.6% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $39,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Single Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 66,266 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,455,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $61,847,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $958,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,883.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,412,404 shares of company stock worth $643,112,573. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.35.

NASDAQ:META traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $508.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,738,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,447,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.90 and a twelve month high of $523.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

