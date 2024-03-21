Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.0% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.0% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 118.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 215,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,912,000 after purchasing an additional 117,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.14.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,720,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,586,199. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $313.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 881.93, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,200.00%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

