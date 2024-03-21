Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Trading Up 2.1%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 2,821,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 24,647,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

MPW has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,168,000 after purchasing an additional 496,833 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,070,000 after acquiring an additional 45,452,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,696,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,424,000 after acquiring an additional 217,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,058,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after acquiring an additional 448,118 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

