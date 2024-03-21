McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by TLW Wealth Management LLC

TLW Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,134 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 4.0% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,009 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $283.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,617,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,500. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

