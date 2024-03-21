McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0148 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from McCoy Global’s previous dividend of $0.0072722.
McCoy Global Price Performance
McCoy Global stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. McCoy Global has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35.
About McCoy Global
