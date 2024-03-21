Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $4.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.15.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 76.23% and a return on equity of 93.01%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Institutional Trading of Marine Petroleum Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

