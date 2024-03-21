Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marin Software Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of MRIN stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 123.61% and a negative return on equity of 80.25%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marin Software
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
