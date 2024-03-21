Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of MRIN stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 123.61% and a negative return on equity of 80.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marin Software

About Marin Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

Featured Articles

