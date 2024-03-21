Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,419 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MPC. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.33.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.0 %

MPC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.73. 358,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $198.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.81. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

