Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 1.3%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.08 and last traded at $22.73. Approximately 25,099,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 84,302,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

MARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.47.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a current ratio of 30.50.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 11.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

