Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Trading 0.5% Higher

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.63 and last traded at $46.26. Approximately 127,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 362,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,435,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,518,000 after purchasing an additional 71,698 shares in the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

