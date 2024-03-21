Maiar DEX Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $32.43 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $32.43 million and approximately $60,002.55 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006214 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00025168 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00015079 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001592 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,012.84 or 0.99965425 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010385 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.79 or 0.00156320 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000744 USD and is up 10.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $63,113.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

