LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in General Mills were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE GIS traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.76. 5,030,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,272,804. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. General Mills’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.