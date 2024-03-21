LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 3,070 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after acquiring an additional 971,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,596,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,318,000 after acquiring an additional 464,694 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,522,000 after acquiring an additional 394,682 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,791 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

DLR stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,238,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,755. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $154.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLR. Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.87.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

