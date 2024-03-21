LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 18,555 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 18,555 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $40.54. 21,845,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,570,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $170.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

View Our Latest Report on Verizon Communications

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

