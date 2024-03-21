LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Purchases New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,721 shares of company stock worth $28,778,157 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,019,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,509. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $156.86. The stock has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

