LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Makes New $566,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock remained flat at $35.80 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,941,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $35.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

