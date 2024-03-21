LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Lowers Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,515 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises about 1.3% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Kroger were worth $10,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 284,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,707 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Kroger by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,119 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 118,581 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Kroger by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,647,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,175,000 after purchasing an additional 115,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,183,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,716,000 after purchasing an additional 412,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

Kroger Stock Up 0.3 %

Kroger stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.02. 7,031,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,088,569. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $57.14. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.