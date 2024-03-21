LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $325,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Boeing were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Boeing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,369,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,606,140. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $114.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.