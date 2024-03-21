LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Grows Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the quarter. Hershey makes up about 1.5% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $199.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,330,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.37 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,042,669 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

