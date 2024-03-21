LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,474 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. American Express comprises 2.0% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 54,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $229.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,518,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,459. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $231.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.91. The company has a market capitalization of $165.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

