Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.175-2.200, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY25 guidance to $14.00-14.20 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $503.07.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $9.79 on Thursday, hitting $478.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,522,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $464.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.63. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $300.78 and a 52 week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 670.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.