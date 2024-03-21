Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.00-14.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.70-10.80, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.94 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.35-2.40 EPS.
Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $9.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $478.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,439,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,344. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $464.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.63. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $300.78 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33.
Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LULU
Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lululemon Athletica
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.