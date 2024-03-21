Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Holdings Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,536 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $12,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $10.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $479.39. 1,242,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,766. The company’s 50 day moving average is $464.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.68, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $300.78 and a 52 week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.07.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

